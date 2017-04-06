ก.แรงงานประกาศแผนปกป้องแรงงานมะกัน จากการเลือกปฏิบัติของโปรแกรมวีซ่าH-1B

กระทรวงแรงงานสหรัฐฯ ประกาศแผนการเพื่อปกป้องแรงงานสหรัฐจากการเลือกปฏิบัติของโปรแกรม H-1B ด้วยการให้ความโปร่งใสและการกำกับดูแลที่ดียิ่งขึ้น

โปรแกรมนี้อนุญาตให้นายจ้างจ้างแรงงานต่างด้าวที่มีทักษะสูงในการประกอบอาชีพพิเศษ โปรแกรมวีซ่า H-1B อนุญาตให้มีการจ้างงานบุคคลชั่วคราวที่มีคุณสมบัติเหมาะสมที่ไม่ได้รับอนุญาตให้ทำงานในสหรัฐฯ ซึ่งนายจ้างบางรายได้ใช้โปรแกรม H-1B เพื่อจ้างแรงงานต่างชาติ แม้ว่ามีแรงงานชาวอเมริกันที่มีคุณสมบัติและพร้อมสำหรับทำงานหรือเพื่อแทนที่คนงานอเมริกันในช่วงหลายปีที่ผ่านมา

กระทรวงแรงงานสหรัฐฯ ได้สนับสนุนกระทรวงยุติธรรมสหรัฐฯอย่างเต็มที่ในการแจ้งเตือนนายจ้างที่ยื่นคำร้องขอวีซ่า H-1B เพื่อไม่เลือกปฏิบัติต่อคนงานของสหรัฐฯ เช่นเดียวกับการสนับสนุนมาตรการของกระทรวงความมั่นคงแห่งมาตุภูมิ ในการยับยั้งและตรวจจับการฉ้อโกงและการละเมิดของวีซ่า H-1B

กระทรวงแรงงานสหรัฐฯ จะปกป้องคนงานอเมริกันต่อการเลือกปฏิบัติ โดยการกระทำดังต่อไปนี้

– ใช้หน่วยงานที่มีอยู่ทั้งหมดเพื่อดำเนินการสอบสวนผู้ฝ่าฝืนโปรแกรม H-1B อย่างจริงจัง ความพยายามนี้เพื่อปกป้องคนงานของสหรัฐฯ จะทำการประสานงานกับหน่วยงานของรัฐบาลกลางอื่นๆ รวมทั้งหน่วยงานความมั่นคงภายในและความยุติธรรม เพื่อการสืบสวนเพิ่มเติมในกรณีจำเป็นและการฟ้องร้อง

– พิจารณาการเปลี่ยนแปลงเงื่อนไขการสมัครด้านแรงงานสำหรับการสมัครในอนาคต เงื่อนไขการสมัครด้านแรงงาน ซึ่งเป็นส่วนจำเป็นในกระบวนการยื่นขอวีซ่า H-1B อาจได้รับการปรับปรุงเพื่อให้บุคลากรหน่วยงาน, พนักงานสหรัฐฯและประชาชนทั่วไปมีความโปร่งใสมากขึ้น

– ดำเนินการต่อเนื่องในการมีส่วนร่วมกับผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียในการปรับปรุงโปรแกรม เพื่อให้เกิดการปกป้องคนงานสหรัฐฯที่ดีขึ้น ภายใต้หน่วยงานที่มีอยู่หรือผ่านการเปลี่ยนแปลงทางกฎหมาย

เพื่อยับยั้งและตรวจจับการล่วงละเมิด US Citizenship and Immigration Services ได้สร้างช่องทางการติดต่อผ่านทางอีเมล ซึ่งจะช่วยให้บุคคลทั่วไป (รวมถึงคนงานอเมริกันและคนงาน H-1B ที่สงสัยว่าพวกเขาหรือบุคคลอื่นอาจตกเป็นเหยื่อของการฉ้อโกงหรือการล่วงละเมิดของ H-1B) เพื่อส่งคำแนะนำ, ข้อกล่าวหาการละเมิดและข้อมูลอื่นๆ ที่มีความเป็นไปได้ว่าเกี่ยวข้องกับการฉ้อโกงและการล่วงละเมิด H-1B โดยท่านสามารถรายงานข้อกล่าวหาเรื่องการละเมิด H-1B ได้ด้วยการส่งแบบฟอร์ม WH-4 ไปที่แผนกค่าจ้างและชั่วโมง กระทรวงแรงงานสหรัฐฯ

สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับหลักสูตรการรับรองแรงงานต่างชาติของกระทรวงการต่างประเทศ ดูได้ที่ https://www.foreignlaborcert.doleta.gov/ ส่วนข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับการบังคับใช้ข้อกำหนดการไม่เลือกปฏิบัติตามรัฐธรรมนูญของโปรแกรม H-1B ไปที่ https://www.dol.gov/whd/immigration/h1b.htm

US Department of Labor announces plans to protect

American workers from H-1B program discrimination

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor announced plans today to protect U.S. workers from H-1B program discrimination by providing greater transparency and oversight.

The program allows employers to hire highly skilled foreign workers in specialty occupations. The H-1B visa program authorizes the temporary employment of qualified individuals who are not otherwise authorized to work in the U.S. In recent years, some employers have used the H-1B program to hire foreign workers despite American workers being qualified and available for work or even to replace American workers.

The department fully supports the U.S. Department of Justice in cautioning employers who petition for H-1B visas not to discriminate against U.S. workers, as well as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s measures to further deter and detect H-1B visa fraud and abuse.

The department will protect American workers against discrimination through the following actions:

– Rigorously use all of its existing authority to initiate investigations of H-1B program violators. This effort to protect U.S. workers will also involve greater coordination with other federal agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security and Justice for additional investigation and, if necessary, prosecution.

– Consider changes to the Labor Condition Application for future application cycles. The Labor Condition Application, which is a required part of the H-1B visa application process, may be updated to provide greater transparency for agency personnel, U.S. workers and the general public.

– Continue to engage stakeholders on how the program might be improved to provide greater protections for U.S. workers, under existing authorities or through legislative changes.

To further deter and detect abuse, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has established an email address which will allow individuals (including both American workers and H-1B workers who suspect they or others may be the victim of H-1B fraud or abuse) to submit tips, alleged violations and other relevant information about potential H-1B fraud or abuse. Individuals also can report allegations of H-1B violations by submitting Form WH-4 to the department’s Wage and Hour Division.

For more information about the department’s foreign labor certification program, visit https://www.foreignlaborcert.doleta.gov/. For more information on enforcement of the nondiscrimination requirements of the H-1B program, visit https://www.dol.gov/whd/immigration/h1b.htm.