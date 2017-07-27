THE LAW AND YOU

WRITTEN BY: Narisara P. Jongjarearn -Tasanont, Attorney at Law

Protect Your Rights at Airports and Other Ports of Entry

Travelers may face stricter scrutiny when entering the United States under the Trump administration. What rights are offered to you depends on your immigration status.

Questions About Immigration Status

Be advised that law enforcement officers have the authority to make a determination about whether or not to let you into the United States. It doesn’t matter that you have a valid visa in your passport. They have the right to make a new decision at the port of entry and if they decide not to let you in, they can cancel your visa. This applies to legal permanent residents as well. Every time a permanent resident enters the United States, the officers can make a decision based on information they have whether or not you have the right or permission to enter the United States. They may ask you about your trip and about your immigration status. They can inspect your passport, permanent resident card, and other travel documents.

Stop and Search

Customs Officers have the right to stop, detain, and search any person or item. But these stops and searches may not be based on race, national origin, religion, sex, or ethnicity.

Selected for an Interview

In some cases, a traveler may be selected and detained for further questioning. If you are a U.S. citizen, you have the right to have an attorney present during the questioning. As a non-citizen, the right to an attorney is generally not the norm. However, if you are being questioned about issues that do not relate to your immigration status, you can tell the officer that you would like an attorney and ask if they would allow you to answer the questions at a later time. This request may be granted or denied. Be aware that the government of the United States will not provide an attorney for you and it is up to you to find an attorney and pay for that representation yourself.

If the officer decides not to let you enter, but you fear that you will be persecuted or tortured if sent back to the country that you came from, then you should speak up. You should tell the officer about your fear and ask for asylum. But remember too, that there are severe consequences for making a false asylum application. Every applicant must eventually show evidence to back up that claim.