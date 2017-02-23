THE LAW AND YOU

WRITTEN BY: Narisara P. Jongjarearn -Tasanont, Attorney at Law

New Immigration Regulations

It’s a scary time for many undocumented people and their families living in the United States during these times. Heck, it’s a scary time for even US citizens and Legal Permanent Residents. This new administration is turning back regulations that keep our air clean and our waterways clean. Last week he signed a resolution allowing coal mining companies to dump highly poisonous mining debris into the waterways, polluting the water and undoubtedly harming the people who reside near those waterways.

Plus, they want to get rid of healthcare for 22 million Americans. It’s a scary time for the good people of the United States and of the World under this new administration. Recall that the president has no experience in politics, doesn’t read books, grabs women, and lies all the time. Add to that, he has appointed people to his cabinet with no prior experience in politics or diplomacy either. Add to that, his connections to Russia and his admiration for Putin is something to be very concerned about. What makes matters worse, the republican Congress is turning a blind eye. They refuse to acknowledge and hold Trump accountable so they can get their nasty climate damaging laws passed, repeal healthcare for millions and millions of Americans, ruin any chance for logical immigration reform, push the use of oil, promote the Tabaco companies, limit civil rights, human rights, suppress women in the workforce, ruin our educational system, ruin our alliances with other nations, etc. I can’t go on; this list is freakin endless. But those republicans in Congress are pure evil and care more about saving their own jobs than saving their country. Any they like to call their opponents “unpatriotic”. They have sold their souls to the devil.

For an administration less than 6 weeks old, the damage done is immense and the future looks bleak. Whether you consider immigration, human rights, civil rights, gender equality rights, the environment and climate change, the economy, healthcare, the public school system, and the list goes on and on and on, there is nothing good coming from this rotten administration. Furthermore, his attacks on anyone and anything that reveals the TRUTH about him and his administration is labeled as “fake news”. This is his attempt to delegitimize and distract the people for the UGLY TRUTH of what they are doing to us and the world. Did you know that he has spent the last few weekends at this property in Florida and it has already cost US taxpayers 10 million dollars?

A couple of weeks ago I urged my readers to apply for naturalization to protect themselves and their status here. If you have not done so, don’t wait. Don’t wait for more changes to immigration law that can impede on your right to naturalize. We never know what this administration will dole out. But whatever it is it’s not going to be the immigration reform that former President Obama was trying to push. It will more likely be a law that limits, restricts, or unduly burdens the people. Forget any laws that will help people illegally here attain a path to legal status. The opposite of that notion is here. Instead he has plans to expand the types of people who with be arrested, detained, and removed from this country. Unlike, former President Obama who focused on removal of hardened criminals, Trump expands it to include basically anybody here illegally.

Another negative is the expansion the expedited removal of undocumented immigrants arrested anywhere in the U.S. who are here for up to 2 years to be detained, and removed, without having the benefit of appearing before a judge. Under the Obama administration, this expedited removal was only applied to anyone arrested within 100 miles of a U.S. border and in the U.S for less than 2 weeks. Right now the under Trump, they are going after people here illegally without even trying to offer any of them a chance to live here legally. And he wants to hire 10,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents (ICE) to locate, arrest, and remove undocumented people here in the United States. He also plans to revive a program that makes police officers and sheriff deputies help with removal of undocumented people. Once a person is removed that person will be banned from entering the United States for at least 10 years.

This administration has made comments that it plans to address other areas of immigration as well, such as legal immigration. This area may become more limited and restricted. I would advise people who have family members that they want to petition for a green card that they do so now before the rules change to limit or restrict it. Family members who may face limits or restrictions are adult children and siblings of U.S. citizens. Don’t wait apply for your family members now.

If you are already a citizen, consider getting a passport card. It proves you are a U.S. citizen and its small and easy to carry in your wallet. With a lot of immigration raids scheduled you could get caught in the mix. A passport card will allow you to prove your legal status here and not get taken into custody. If you are a beneficiary of an adjustment petition, then you should carry a copy of your I485 receipt. If ICE comes by to pick up undocumented people, you could show your receipt and they should let you go. And of course, if you are a legal permanent resident, carry your green card with you at all times.

Narisara P. Jongjarearn-Tasanont works out of her law office in Los Angeles.

You can call her at 323-704-6355 to set up an appointment for a consultation to answer your immigration questions.

