THE LAW AND YOU

WRITTEN BY: Narisara P. Jongjarearn -Tasanont, Attorney at Law

Why You Should Apply for Naturalization NOW!

If you have been a Legal Permanent Resident (LPR) for at least 4 years and 9 months, or if you are married to a U.S. Citizen who also petitioned for your green card, and you have been an LPR for at least 2 years and 9 months, you should consider applying for naturalization right away.

If there is one thing you could do right now to protect your human and civil rights that would be to apply for and pass the naturalization exam. Being a U.S. citizen offers you many rights that an LPR does not have, such as the right to VOTE. Furthermore, an executive order signed by Trump imposes a travel restriction to people from seven countries for 90 days. These countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. This temporary ban also prevented LPRs from entering the United States! At least one person was an LPR for 20 years and was over age 75, but was held for over 10 hours in the name of “national security”. The people who were prevented from entering were questioned about the websites they visit regularly and whether or not they like Trump.

The Republican controlled congress has the ability and the power to overturn Trump’s executive order by passing legislation that invalidates it but is probably not inclined to do so because of their allegiance to their republican president. But what about their allegiance to the United States? Currently, the republican controlled congress is just playing follow the leader, just desperate to hang on to their jobs. The checks and balance that we have come to expect from our democracy is severely limited or completely eliminated with the republicans controlling the three branches of government.

This is only the beginning of what is to come. While I cannot say for sure what other plans Trump, his administration, and congress has to limit our rights, I can assure you that becoming a naturalized citizen now rather than later can only do you good. If you think that this ban is not related to you because your country of birth is not on that list, just remember what Martin Luther King Jr said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” We must stand together and fight for what is fair and equitable.

Exercise YOUR Right to Petition Your Family Members

If you are already a U.S. Citizen, you must petition your family members while you have the right to do so. The law on family based petitions is still the same but may change at any time. Trump’s selection of Jeff Sessions for attorney general who will likely be approved by the republican dominated congress means that immigration laws will only get tougher.

Narisara P. Jongjarearn-Tasanont works out of her law office in Los Angeles.

She is also the Executive Director of the Thai American Citizens Alliance. She is an active member of the State Bar of California and the American Immigration Lawyer’s Association. You can make an appointment by calling 323-704-6355 for a consultation to discuss your legal concerns. The contents of this article are not intended as individualized legal advice.